New York Mets

The Mets Police
Unknown-1

Gary Cohen’s Sterlingitis: to the track, to the wall, it’s Outta Here

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Look, I know that this is the kind of post that is going to have people mad at me – but I call ’em as I see ’em and Gare did not have a good weekend. Gare didn’t have a BAD weekend, it’s just that he could be better. Let’s start with the Sterlingitis.  Ga

Tweets