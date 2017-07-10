New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Batboy may play a better third base than The Virus

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Hey nice play kid!   Can you hit .132? (and for Millennials that’s a ,367 OPS – for you older folks OPS is where we add a few numbers together because life is a video game and numbers need to  be HUGE or we can’t understand the game at all.)   The @Mets..

