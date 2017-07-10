New York Mets
Mets, Marlins open series after differing outcomes (May 20, 2018)
by: STATS — Fox Sports 6m
NEW YORK -- The New York Mets, in the midst of a long-awaited winning streak, probably cannot wait to get back on the field Monday. The Miami Marlins, on the other hand, might prefer to take the day off following one of the most stunning losses any team..
