Scouting Notes From Double-A Binghamton
by: Alex Rosen — Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m
BP Mets prospect writer Alex Rosen dropped by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on May 16 for an updated look at Jeff McNeil, Peter Alonso, Jhoan Urena and yes, Tim Tebow.
