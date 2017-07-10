New York Mets

New York Mets Series Preview: Miami Marlins (5/21-5/23)

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 21m

After a huge three game sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Mets look to keep the momentum going against the Miami Marlins. The Marlins are dead last in the NL East with a 17-29 record, but are still considered to be overachieving.

