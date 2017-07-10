New York Mets

Fox Sports
052118-fsf-mlb-miami-marlins-new-york-mets-preview-pi-3.vresize.1200.630.high.26

Marlins aiming to recover from disappointing loss as series against Mets kicks off

by: The Sports Xchange Fox Sports 3m

A pair of teams that experienced vastly different results Sunday will meet Monday night, when the Mets host the Marlins in the opener of a 3-game series.

Tweets