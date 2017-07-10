New York Mets

Mets Minors Weekly Report: Peterson Excelling for Columbia

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 2m

Week In ReviewThe Las Vegas 51s (17-27, fourth in the Pacific Coast League Pacific Southern division) were swept in Tacoma over the weekend, where former Mets Kirk Nieuwenhuis, Daniel Muno, and Ro

