New York Mets

The Mets Police
Ddp90uxvaaeho4v

Islanders Dragon in front of Mets Apple makes for good filler content….

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 40s

    …sometimes even I have to Actually Work.  Anyway, this is fun. Did I tell you I had a crazy dream?  The Islanders lost their minds and moved to Brooklyn to an arena where you couldn’t see one of the nets.  They wore dumb-ass black uniforms and even...

Tweets