New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Eastern League Names Jeff McNeil Player of Week
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 3m
Binghamton Rumble Ponies infielder Jeff McNeil was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week ending May 20, 2018. This is the first time in his career McNeil has been named a Pla
Tweets
-
RT @earlmanwich: kim jong un did all of this just to get a new pog slammer? https://t.co/MVaIxMDZmCTV / Radio Personality
-
Mike Trout is 58th in average exit velocity, 28th in hard-hit ball rate, and 18th in barrels per batted ball. It's… https://t.co/KueErs3qTZTV / Radio Personality
-
Sometimes it all just works out (from @shawnbrody) https://t.co/rdLeeUrPP9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @espnpodcasts: Is geography more important than talent in the AL? @Buster_ESPN & @Kurkjian_ESPN weigh in on the latest #BBTN LI… https://t.co/rB3h6BS9I7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If Matt Harvey walked around in his own t-shirt you’d make fun of him https://t.co/ajYOvAPdedBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BigActionBill: Relax, it’s #VargasDay #LGMSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets