New York Mets

Mets Minors

Mets Sign Cody Martin, Joey Wong To Minor League Deals

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 2m

MMN's Jacob Resnick reports the New York Mets have signed RHP Cody Martin and INF Joey Wong to minor league deals.Over the past three seasons, Martin, 28, has pitched in the Major Leagues for

Tweets