Report: Mets showing interest in Jose Bautista

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 47s

Jose Bautista's waning career might have some more life in it yet.Bautista, who was released by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, is reportedly garnering interest from the New York Mets, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. It's not clear how serious.

