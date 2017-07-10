New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jose-bautista

Mets Showing Interest in Jose Bautista

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 10m

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets have shown interest in Jose Bautista, who was released by the Atlanta Braves yesterday.Bautista had signed a minor-league deal with the Bra

Tweets