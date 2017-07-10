New York Mets
Mets Showing Interest in Jose Bautista
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 10m
Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets have shown interest in Jose Bautista, who was released by the Atlanta Braves yesterday.Bautista had signed a minor-league deal with the Bra
Jerry Blevins is on the scoreboard holding up a drawing a young fan made of him. "Who would draw me?!" he asks, bef… https://t.co/wIlktfvhbCBeat Writer / Columnist
Vargas has now retired the first nine, and struck out four. Baseball, huh?Beat Writer / Columnist
Jason Vargas came into tonight with a 13.86 ERA while allowing 9 first inning runs in 3 starts. He’s perfect throug… https://t.co/RMwsZ8hXHkBlogger / Podcaster
Four more scoreless innings tonight and it drops under 10.00.Vargas is killing it: He's retired 9 straight to begin the game and his ERA has dropped under 12.Blogger / Podcaster
Vargas has thrown three perfect innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
We can rag on Vargas because he has been bad but the bottom line is we need him and hopefully he is ready to be a big contributor.Blogger / Podcaster
