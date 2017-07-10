New York Mets

The Mets Police
Keith-hernandez

Link: Keith Hernandez almost traded to Mets in 1980?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

Here’s an interesting one the MPBot found…  I wonder when they would have dumped Keith as I doubt he would have made a difference in 1980 or 81. I love how Keith isn’t paying attention.  Read carefully… SN: Did you know that Whitey offered you to the...

