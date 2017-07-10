New York Mets
Link: Keith Hernandez almost traded to Mets in 1980?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 11m
Here’s an interesting one the MPBot found… I wonder when they would have dumped Keith as I doubt he would have made a difference in 1980 or 81. I love how Keith isn’t paying attention. Read carefully… SN: Did you know that Whitey offered you to the...
Tweets
-
Jerry Blevins is on the scoreboard holding up a drawing a young fan made of him. "Who would draw me?!" he asks, bef… https://t.co/wIlktfvhbCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Vargas has now retired the first nine, and struck out four. Baseball, huh?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jason Vargas came into tonight with a 13.86 ERA while allowing 9 first inning runs in 3 starts. He’s perfect throug… https://t.co/RMwsZ8hXHkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Four more scoreless innings tonight and it drops under 10.00.Vargas is killing it: He's retired 9 straight to begin the game and his ERA has dropped under 12.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Vargas has thrown three perfect innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We can rag on Vargas because he has been bad but the bottom line is we need him and hopefully he is ready to be a big contributor.Blogger / Podcaster
