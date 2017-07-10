New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Chatter: Elieser Hernandez vs Jason Vargas (5/21/18)
by: Other — Mets 360 2m
Post by @realmets360.
Tweets
-
Jerry Blevins is on the scoreboard holding up a drawing a young fan made of him. "Who would draw me?!" he asks, bef… https://t.co/wIlktfvhbCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Vargas has now retired the first nine, and struck out four. Baseball, huh?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jason Vargas came into tonight with a 13.86 ERA while allowing 9 first inning runs in 3 starts. He’s perfect throug… https://t.co/RMwsZ8hXHkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Four more scoreless innings tonight and it drops under 10.00.Vargas is killing it: He's retired 9 straight to begin the game and his ERA has dropped under 12.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Vargas has thrown three perfect innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We can rag on Vargas because he has been bad but the bottom line is we need him and hopefully he is ready to be a big contributor.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets