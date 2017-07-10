New York Mets
Mets allowing Reyes to work through slide
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 15m
NEW YORK -- Although Jose Reyes endured a poor start to last season, by mid-May he was already making up for it, well on his way to a productive campaign. This year, that rebound has not occurred. Reyes is in an 0-for-8 slide and is 2-for-22 in May....
Tweets
Jerry Blevins is on the scoreboard holding up a drawing a young fan made of him. "Who would draw me?!" he asks, bef… https://t.co/wIlktfvhbCBeat Writer / Columnist
Vargas has now retired the first nine, and struck out four. Baseball, huh?Beat Writer / Columnist
Jason Vargas came into tonight with a 13.86 ERA while allowing 9 first inning runs in 3 starts. He’s perfect throug… https://t.co/RMwsZ8hXHkBlogger / Podcaster
Four more scoreless innings tonight and it drops under 10.00.Vargas is killing it: He's retired 9 straight to begin the game and his ERA has dropped under 12.Blogger / Podcaster
Vargas has thrown three perfect innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
We can rag on Vargas because he has been bad but the bottom line is we need him and hopefully he is ready to be a big contributor.Blogger / Podcaster
