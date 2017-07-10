New York Mets

Vargas shines as Mets notch second shutout of season, 2-0, over Marlins

Jason Vargas turned in his best outing of the season, tossing five two-hit innings as the Mets extended their winning streak to four games with a 2-0 win over the Marlins on Monday night at Citi Field.

