New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
2017-division-i-men-s-college-world-series-lsu-v-florida-game-1

New York Mets: Jonathan India a potential third baseman of the future

by: Ricky Keeler Elite Sports NY 2m

With the New York Mets looking for their third baseman of the future, Florida’s Jonathan India would be a good choice if he is available with the sixth pick in the MLB Draft.

Tweets