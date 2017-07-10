New York Mets

BP Mets
Screen-shot-2018-05-22-at-2.18.47-am

Game recap May 21: Ace Jason Vargas

by: Justin Birnbaum Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 5m

There are few things that bring me more dread than the thought of recapping a game that features Jason Vargas starting for the Mets. In fact, he was actually pretty good. A.J.

Tweets