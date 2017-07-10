New York Mets
Mets Rumors: Could Jose Bautista join the boys in Flushing?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 7m
Could we see Jose Bautista join the New York Mets? According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the New York Mets are on the prowl for some power. Specific...
Mets Police Morning Laziness: and the ballgame is over! and the ballgame is over! https://t.co/bloD8Q3di2Blogger / Podcaster
Link: Keith Hernandez almost traded to Mets in 1980? https://t.co/VYygQQYBT5 via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
This is also me anytime ικαριώτικο comes onI think we can all say @TheVoiceofGR is much better than @NBCTheVoice! ?? https://t.co/M6vCrwxFw6Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: GREAT CATCH by @You_Found_Nimmo!! Stream Live: https://t.co/fzMsDxvkr8Blogger / Podcaster
Jose Bautista to the Mets? Would you accept this? #LGM https://t.co/NNaKxTPwozBlogger / Podcaster
Now has a game under his belt in right field and left field.Tony DeFrancesco on Dominic Smith's first couple games in the outfield: "He looks pretty athletic. He's moving arou… https://t.co/7Kfr8zJBsXBlogger / Podcaster
