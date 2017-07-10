New York Mets
MMN Recap: Smith Plays Left Field For First Time
by: Sam Lebowitz — Mets Minors 6m
Las Vegas (18-27) 9, Sacramento (22-23) 1 Box ScoreCody Asche 3B: 2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, BB, .246/.333/.590Dominic Smith LF: 0-3, RBI, BB, K, .270/.377/.409Johnny Monell C: 2-4, 2B, R
