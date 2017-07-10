New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets interested in Jose Bautista
by: NBC Sports — Yahoo Sports 2m
The Mets are reportedly interested in signing free agent Jose Bautista, who was released by the Braves on Sunday.
Tweets
-
.@PeterBotte: With Mets rotation struggling, Jason Vargas makes most of skipped start https://t.co/rJFXXmJqdFNewspaper / Magazine
-
Prospects for all 30 teams you should be stoked to see in 2018 https://t.co/9D8Cw5IIHXTV / Radio Network
-
RT @MrChuckD: I was sorta a bad **** visionary taught by the best at a top notch dept at @AdelphiU a school known for training wel… https://t.co/wj384x1jveTV / Radio Personality
-
Mets creeping back up, only 2.5 games behind the Braves for first place.Blogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Stormtrooper pillow https://t.co/lhCKx0bRFmBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @theajramos: Excited to announce the launch of my campaign on @pledgeit to support @Up2UsSports. Please join me! Go to… https://t.co/hIRHu3o5QrOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets