New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeurys Familia is having a stellar season
by: John Fox — Mets 360 2m
Remember back in spring training, when manager Mickey Callaway said he might spread out the save opportunities among his bullpen staff instead of relying on just Jeurys Familia? So far though, Fami…
Tweets
-
Schwei's #Mets Notes: Shutout victories, Flores enjoys playing hero, and interleague play. https://t.co/z3XpKRU6DvTV / Radio Network
-
Fact: @Amed_Rosario is fast. Evidence: ?Official Team Account
-
#Mets discussing recently-released Jose Bautista to shore up thin OF with a decision expected as soon as today. https://t.co/7iIltE5Dn1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ICYMI https://t.co/jF57UTLHkU #Rays caused a stir by starting Sergio Romo over the weekend ... twice. But are they… https://t.co/b1eBcvFKboBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets get a five-and-fly Monday night from Jason Vargas and couldn’t be happier. “This is the reason we signed him… https://t.co/CUAaggRtBjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
We start a 7 game homestand today! Come enjoy dollar hot dogs and watch us take on @GoSquirrels for the first time… https://t.co/1g2axMH545Minors
- More Mets Tweets