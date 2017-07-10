New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rosario Starting to Make His Way In the Majors
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 12m
Not all players who come up in their late teens or early 20s burst onto the scene like Bryce Harper. Some, like Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, need a little more time to find their footing in the Ma
Tweets
-
Not even close https://t.co/lAQo5O6b6YBlogger / Podcaster
-
MISTAKE!!!!! THEY SCREWED UP!!!!Sam Darnold having a rough first practice. Lots of incompletions. Reminder: it’s May.TV / Radio Personality
-
My God, the drama between these two. It's turning into "Mean Girls." https://t.co/qwSFnA7GFKTV / Radio Personality
-
The CondorPlayer
-
RT @DebiCavolo: @FlavaFraz21 thank you for taking time to meet mePlayer
-
Big things are happening at RumbleTown this weekend! We have not 1, but TWO firework shows! The Spiedies take the… https://t.co/vPj7V7XYqoMinors
- More Mets Tweets