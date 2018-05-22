New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sign Jose Bautista to a major league deal
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 35m
The Mets are reportedly close to a deal with veteran Jose Bautista.
Tweets
-
Schwei's #Mets Notes: Shutout victories, Flores enjoys playing hero, and interleague play. https://t.co/yEJMSzgUZeTV / Radio Network
-
.@Noahsyndergaard is ? in! He’s 2-0 with 14 strikeouts and a 2.25 ERA in his last two starts.… https://t.co/EvCkehBEZeOfficial Team Account
-
Sandy kept pointing to Bautista's numbers vs. LHP. Here he is on why they added BautistaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: The Mets have signed Jose Bautista, who will be available for tonight's game against the Marlins:… https://t.co/GXj8xfUdRWBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RapSheet: More new rules https://t.co/Q8R8H9lFD1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Would love to see Mets scouting reports on Jose Bautista. Keep in mind since 2016, Bautista has sucked with .213 BA… https://t.co/bLQDJc1BN3Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets