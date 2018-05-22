New York Mets

BREAKING: Mets sign veteran slugger Bautista

by: N/A MLB: Mets

NEW YORK -- The Mets added a power bat to their roster on Tuesday, signing veteran slugger Jose Bautista, the club announced.&nbsp; Bautista will wear No. 11 and be available for Tuesday's game vs. the Marlins. To make room on the 25-man roster, the Mets.

