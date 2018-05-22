New York Mets
Mets sign Jose Bautista, cut last weekend by Braves
by: @usatoday — USA Today 2m
The New York Mets have signed free agent Jose Bautista, getting the former home run champion two days after he was cut by the Atlanta Braves. New York said he was available for the game, but he was not in the starting lineup
