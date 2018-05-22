New York Mets

New York Mets: Jose Bautista signs major league deal

by: Matt Musico Elite Sports NY 2m

Injuries have left the New York Mets thin in the outfield. To give them some potential right-handed power, the team signed outfielder/third baseman Jose Bautista to a big-league deal. 

