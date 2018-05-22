New York Mets

The New York Times
23kepnerweb-facebookjumbo

On Baseball: Mets Add Jose Bautista, Hoping He Can Provide Right-Handed Pop

by: TYLER KEPNER NY Times 3m

Bautista, 37, has not had much success recently, but the team coveted a right-handed batter, and he was in the lineup batting fifth on Tuesday.

Tweets