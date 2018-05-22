New York Mets

USA Today
Smith pitches Marlins over newcomer Bautista, Mets 5-1

by: @usatoday USA Today 5m

Caleb Smith pitched neatly into the seventh inning against a Mets lineup that included newcomer Jose Bautista, leading the Miami Marlins over New York 5-1

