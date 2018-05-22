New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jose Reyes a liability again after his 2 errors help end Mets’ streak
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
Jose Reyes was once among baseball’s most electrifying players, but that era has long disappeared, replaced by the wonder if he can just avoid being a liability for the Mets. The veteran
Tweets
-
Jose Bautista had a productive debut with the Mets https://t.co/DURYKg8csETV / Radio Network
-
Jose Reyes' days with the Mets have never appeared more numbered: https://t.co/kcYmUc76C9 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets awaiting Plawecki and Swarzak returns. Seems there's a chance they two could be back before end of the month (… https://t.co/YxzCPodOwlBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: The troubling aspect of the Jose Bautista deal is the #Mets' actual need for it, writes @DPLennon… https://t.co/t3YowqAm1fBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Why did the Mets sign Jose Bautista? They're 7-6 against southpaws this year, and there main outfielders struggles… https://t.co/2iDXrM26BDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Two Jose Reyes errors put the Mets far enough behind Tuesday that there wasn't much the new guy in town could do. R… https://t.co/3OZITp4MgVBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets