New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Jose Reyes’ first of two errors undermines Zack Wheeler in Mets’ loss to Marlins | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber Updated May 22, 2018 10:24 PM Newsday 56s

Newly acquired Jose Bautista doubles in first at-bat for Mets but then is fanned twice.

Tweets