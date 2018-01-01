New York Mets

Mets Minors

Mets Sign Aaron Laffey To Minor League Deal

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 3m

On the same day the Mets organization reunited with Jose Bautista, the team also reunited with LHP Aaron Laffey by signing him to a minor league deal.  Laffey will report to Triple-A Las Vegas.

