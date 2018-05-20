New York Mets

Fox Sports
201805222114764525269-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.42

Betts powers Red Sox past Rays 4-2

by: AP Fox Sports 18m

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Mookie Betts hit his major league-leading 16th homer, Chris Sale struck out nine in 7 2/3 innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Tweets