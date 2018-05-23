New York Mets
Mets turn to deGrom in rubber game vs. Marlins (May 23, 2018)
by: STATS — Fox Sports 51s
NEW YORK -- It took several pitchers to finally restore a state of normalcy to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. The New York Mets will look to just one pitcher to do the same Wednesday, when they host the Marlins in the finale of a three-game series...
