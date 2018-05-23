New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
A Quick Little Rant To Welcome The New Guy
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
I’m going to make this rant about the Mets’ 5-1 loss to the Marlins short, because it took me a light year to get home because the MTA could give a rat’s ass about its customers t…
Tweets
-
Jose Bautista's here, but that doesn't mean Brandon Nimmo is losing his leadoff hitter job #Mets https://t.co/byuGywaBqvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario not feeling any "pressure" to keep up with Gleyber Torres https://t.co/jLuzR5pYnbBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets need no more Jose Bautistas, they need to get younger https://t.co/MGpho94ea6Blogger / Podcaster
-
??⚾️??Callaway on how he'll use Bautista: “We’re going to use him to spell guys and get in there and hopefully do some da… https://t.co/zgnT9eGzNEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Saltier than usual. https://t.co/vYfJG0LOtpBlogger / Podcaster
-
There was one silver lining in Zack Wheeler's hard-luck loss #Mets https://t.co/3ZYKDfbckpBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets