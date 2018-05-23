New York Mets

New York Post
Nimmo

Nimmo will remain Mets’ leadoff hitter despite Bautista addition

by: Dan Martin New York Post 13m

Even with the arrival of Jose Bautista, Mickey Callaway said Brandon Nimmo will be the Mets’ regular leadoff hitter. Following Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Marlins at Citi Field, Callaway said

Tweets