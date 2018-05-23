New York Mets

New York Post
Rosario1

Gleyber Torres’ meteoric rise not affecting Mets’ young shortstop

by: Dan Martin New York Post 13m

Amed Rosario went 0-for-3 in the Mets’ 5-1 loss to the Marlins Tuesday night at Citi Field, but was solid again at shortstop and said before the game he’s keeping an eye on Yankees phenom

Tweets