UPDATE 5-MLB Mets vs Marlins Box score

by: Reuters Yahoo Sports 44s

May 23 (OPTA) - Box score from New York Mets vs Miami Marlins on TuesdayMiami 5, NY Mets 1 Miami ab r h rbi bb so avg Prado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Realmuto c 5 0 3 2 0 0 .313 Bour 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .243 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295...

