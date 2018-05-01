New York Mets

Patriots LHP Aaron Laffey’s Contract Purchased By The Mets

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots have announced that left-handed pitcher Aaron Laffey’s contract has been purchased by the New York Mets. Laffey is expected to report to Triple-A. Laffey was 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 20.1 innings..

