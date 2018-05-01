New York Mets

Mets Merized

Bautista Doubles in Whirlwind Start to Mets Career

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 13m

Jose Bautista, after being officially added to the Mets roster only about two hours before the game, started for the team and batted fifth in place of Jay Bruce, with left-hander Caleb Smith on th

