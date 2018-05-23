New York Mets

Sunday Night Baseball gonna do that broadcast from the stands thing at Citi Field on June 10

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 30s

ESPN sent over a press release from which I excerpt… ESPN today announced that its Sunday from the Seats series, a production initiative in which ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell commentator team calls the night’s marquee game from a...

