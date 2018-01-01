New York Mets

Mets Release Colby Woodmansee, Johnny Magliozzi

by: Mets Daddy

MMN's Jacob Resnick reports the New York Mets have released SS Colby Woodmansee.  He also reported the Mets have released Binghamton Rumble Ponies reliever Johnny Magliozzi.Woodmansee, 23, wa

