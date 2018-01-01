New York Mets
Mets Release Colby Woodmansee, Johnny Magliozzi
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 14s
MMN's Jacob Resnick reports the New York Mets have released SS Colby Woodmansee. He also reported the Mets have released Binghamton Rumble Ponies reliever Johnny Magliozzi.Woodmansee, 23, wa
