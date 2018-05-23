New York Mets

USA Today
Ex-New York Mets OF Lenny Dykstra arrested for threatening Uber driver

by: Scott Gleeson USA Today 4m

Former New York Mets player Lenny Dykstra was arrested on Wednesday morning on a felony charge for threatening an Uber driver — a terroristic threat — and several additional drug charges, according to the Linden (N.J.) Police Department.

