New York Mets

North Jersey
636626826801536247-screenshot-20180523-132415

Former Mets, Phillies player Lenny Dykstra arrested in Linden for allegedly threatening Uber driver

by: Mike Deak and Suzanne Russell, Courier News and Home News Tribune North Jersey 2m

Dykstra is charged with third-degree making of terroristic threats and various drug offenses.

Tweets