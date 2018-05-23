New York Mets

The Mets Police
32234038_6092335194898_4426280011200200704_n.png

Mets to wear Memorial Day merch to honor those who died serving the U.S. Military

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

This entire weekend, for Memorial Day (which is a day not a weekend) the Mets will be wearing the items at the end of this post. As the Mets know, Memorial Day is when we honor those who died while serving the U.S. Military. While we’re all able to...

Tweets