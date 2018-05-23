New York Mets

WFAN
Lennydykstra

Police: Former Met Lenny Dykstra Threatened To Kill Uber Driver Who Wouldn’t Update Destination

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 9s

Lenny Dykstra, a Met center fielder from 1985 to 1989, was arrested and charged for making of terroristic threats and various drug offenses.

