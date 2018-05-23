New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10828787

Report: Jose Reyes' Roster Spot is Safe . . . For Now

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 15s

On the same day that the New York Mets bet on a 37 year old former All Star to help prop up their offense, their 34 year old former All Star shortstop had a disastrous day in the field. Jose Reyes …

Tweets