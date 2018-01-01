New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Shea Anything: Should Jose Reyes be DFA'd?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
On the latest episode of Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the sad state of affairs surrounding Jose Reyes, the Jose Bautista signing, and the importance of getting quality starts from the likes of Zack Wheeler and Jason Vargas.
Tweets
-
Mets to wear Memorial Day merch to honor those who died serving the U.S. Military https://t.co/f8ahiLRxoiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheRecordSports: #NYMets reliever AJ Ramos struggling to prevent walks https://t.co/k7S4XbkjhTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Knicks 2017 second-rounder Damyean Dotson could be fitting into David Fizdale's early plans https://t.co/JRj5BdV3jiBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is cool.Jacob deGrom & Devin Mesoraco were both born on June 19, 1988. Hard to believe, but they weren't the first Mets sta… https://t.co/GPGhuOwbFKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @EliasSports: Jacob deGrom & Devin Mesoraco were both born on June 19, 1988. Hard to believe, but they weren't the first Mets sta… https://t.co/GPGhuOwbFKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
the 105-mph-throwing Jordan Hicks hired @BallengeeGroup to represent himBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets