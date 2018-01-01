New York Mets

Daily News
Qkypxlysh4ybt46chf2cu4zxmm

Mets Insider: Cespedes, Frazier will be on 8-game road trip

by: DANIEL POPPER NY Daily News 2m

Both Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier, members of the 10-day disabled list, will accompany the Mets on their road trip.

Tweets