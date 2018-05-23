New York Mets

nj.com
Lenny-dykstra-mugshotjpg-6868d3e4446c27ca

Lenny Dykstra arrested: Three decades of mugshots, drugs, sex charges, prison and steroids

by: Chris Sheldon | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 4m

Lenny Dykstra, the former outfielder for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, and current Linden resident is infamous for his multitude of off-field incidents and run-ins with the law. The man they nicknamed Nails was arrested again on Wednesday,.

Tweets